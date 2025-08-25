PASO ROBLES — Fire crews responded Saturday evening to a vehicle fire that spread into nearby vegetation along Nacimiento Lake Drive near Anthony Way, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 5:45 p.m. and quickly burned about a quarter of an acre before forward progress was stopped. Several resources, including air attack, water tenders, and engines, were dispatched to the scene.

By 6:36 p.m., officials confirmed the blaze was fully contained, with crews remaining on site for mop-up. No injuries were reported.

Feature Image courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

