FRESNO COUNTY — The Salt Fire burning near Jacalitos Creek Road between Parkfield and Coalinga has grown to 17,637 acres and is only 7% contained as of Thursday, Sept. 4, according to CAL FIRE Fresno-Kings Unit. Smoke from the blaze has been visible across the Central Coast, including as far as Templeton.

Steep terrain, triple-digit heat, and strong winds are fueling fire growth and complicating containment efforts. The fire is burning within the footprint of the 2017 Garza Fire and has prompted a large-scale response of both air and ground resources. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 assumed command of the fire Thursday morning.

Evacuation Orders are in place for zones P18B, P25, P27A, and P28. Evacuation Warnings have been issued for zones P18A, P24B, and P27B. Authorities urge residents to leave immediately if under an order and prepare to evacuate if under a warning. A map of evacuation orders can be found at arcgis.com

Additionally, the Park Fire, which began Sept. 2 near Parkfield in Monterey County, has burned 25 acres and is now 70% contained, according to CAL FIRE San Benito-Monterey Unit.

