PASO ROBLES — A fast-moving vegetation fire sparked Friday afternoon in the Salinas Riverbed area, prompting a coordinated response from multiple fire agencies that successfully contained the flames within minutes.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services received the initial call at 2:13 p.m. on August 1, reporting smoke and flames near 3200 Sulfur Springs Road, a location prone to fire activity due to dry summer conditions and dense underbrush in the riverbed. First-arriving units were on scene within three minutes and found approximately a quarter-acre of vegetation burning actively.

Paso Robles Fire responded with three engines and a battalion chief. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement, additional resources were quickly dispatched, including four engines, a bulldozer, a water tender, a deputy chief, and another battalion chief from CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire. Atascadero Fire contributed one engine, and Paso Robles Police assisted with traffic and scene coordination.

advertisement

In total, 35 personnel worked together to stop the fire’s forward progress. The blaze was fully contained by approximately 2:35 p.m., limiting any potential threat to nearby structures or expansion deeper into the riverbed corridor.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were required. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fire officials are reminding residents to remain vigilant during peak fire season.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services praised the quick, coordinated response and interagency collaboration that helped prevent what could have become a much larger incident.

Like this: Like Loading...