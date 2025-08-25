PASO ROBLES — Fire crews responded Sunday morning, Aug. 24, to a lithium battery fire inside the garage of a home on Ladera Lane, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Units arrived around 10:15 a.m. and found batteries on fire inside the garage. Crews were able to remove the battery storage and isolate the hazard from the home.

By 11:04 a.m., officials reported that fire and hazmat units remained on scene to ensure the batteries were fully extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

