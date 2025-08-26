SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – Fire crews continue to make steady progress on the Gifford Fire as milder weather aids containment efforts. The fire, located 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria, has burned 131,614 acres and is now 95% contained. It began on August 1 and remains under investigation.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 26, all evacuation orders have been lifted, though some warnings remain in place for residents only. Officials remind the public that these areas are not open for recreation. Portions of Los Padres National Forest remain closed under a closure order effective through February 28, 2026. Violations are subject to fines. Residents are urged to drive cautiously, as fire crews and equipment are still active in the area.

The fire has threatened 106 structures, destroyed five, and caused 13 injuries. Currently, 1,578 personnel remain assigned, along with 28 hand crews, 57 dozers, 30 engines, and 32 water tenders. Crews continue strengthening fire lines, conducting suppression repair, and removing equipment from the fire zone.

A virtual public meeting held last night provided updates and was well attended.

For evacuation information, visit ReadySLO.org/zones or call (805) 543-2444. Road closure details are available at EmergencySLO.org/road-closures

