SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Gifford Fire, burning approximately 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria, has grown to 65,062 acres with 3% containment as of Monday morning. The fire, which began on August 2, remains under investigation.

Currently, 1,091 personnel are assigned to the fire, including 51 engines, 32 hand crews, 16 dozers, and 15 water tenders. The fire has threatened approximately 460 structures in the region.

Fire activity persisted throughout the night, with significant progress made on the northern flank. Crews successfully constructed dozer lines linking with the Madre Fire. In the Cuyama Valley, efforts focused on establishing containment along Sierra Madre Ridge, while the western flank saw progress from Iron Ox Ranch eastward toward Aliso Creek.

Today’s operational priorities include:

Improving containment lines to the north to protect the Manchaca Wilderness

Holding the fire along Sierra Madre Ridge in the Cuyama Valley

Providing structure protection in Schoolhouse and Cottonwood Canyons

Strengthening lines from Iron Ox Ranch toward the east flank

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect. Residents are urged to stay alert to changing conditions.

Santa Barbara County: Visit ReadySBC.org and see the Gifford Fire Evacuation Map

Visit ReadySBC.org and see the Gifford Fire Evacuation Map San Luis Obispo County: Visit PrepareSLO.org and ReadySLO.org/wea

For assistance with large animals, residents are encouraged to call the County Animal Services Disaster Hotline at (805) 681-4332. Small and domestic animals can be taken to one of the following drop-off locations: 548 W Foster Rd in Santa Maria, 1501 W Central Ave in Lompoc, 5473 Overpass Rd in Goleta, or 111 Commerce Dr in Buellton. Please note that open hours may vary by location.

State Route 166 remains closed between US 101 and Perkins Road near New Cuyama. Non-emergency traffic is prohibited east of Tempusquet Road and west of Perkins Road.

For further updates and resources, please visit:

