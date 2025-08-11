SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Gifford Fire, burning in the rugged Garcia Wilderness of Los Padres National Forest, has now consumed 119,214 acres and is 33% contained. The wildfire, which began August 1 and remains under investigation, is located approximately 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

Fire activity remains high as flames continue moving north and northwest toward the Huasna Valley and communities including Pozo, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo, Santa Margarita, and the Carrizo Plains. Overnight, the fire crossed containment lines south of the Machesna Wilderness and stayed active in the backcountry north of Caldwell Trout Creek.

Today, 4,396 personnel supported by 323 engines, 94 hand crews, 148 dozers, and 53 water tenders will focus on reinforcing lines along Avenales Ranch Road, Salinas River bed, Hi Mountain Road, Caldwell Trout Creek, and the Huasna River. Crews are preparing for a 36-hour strategic firing operation, scheduled to begin this evening, to reduce vegetation ahead of the main fire. Aerial ignitions will be used in steep, inaccessible areas like Pine Ridge.

Fire officials will host a public meeting tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Veteran’s Hall (801 Grand Ave). The event will also stream live on Los Padres National Forest’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Questions may be submitted in advance to 2025.gifford@firenet.gov

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place, with more evacuations mounting in San Luis Obispo County. Updated maps and instructions can be found here:

Santa Barbara County: ReadySBC.org

San Luis Obispo County: ReadySLO.org or call 805-543-2444

Shelters are open at New Life Student Center in Pismo Beach and Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center in New Cuyama. Large animal evacuation sites include Paso Robles Event Center and Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria.

State Route 166 remains closed between US 101 in Santa Maria and Perkins Road in New Cuyama. Additional local road closures and restrictions are in effect.

For more information and daily updates, visit inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/calfnf-gifford-fire

