SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Gifford Fire, burning in the Garcia Wilderness of Los Padres National Forest, has grown to 122,065 acres and remains 33% contained. The wildfire, which began August 1 and remains under investigation, is located approximately 15 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

Monday night, Aug. 11, northeasterly winds pushed the fire west along Garcia Ridge, nearing containment lines on Hi Mountain Road between the Garcia and Santa Lucia Wilderness areas. Overnight crews focused on preparing for a multi-day strategic firing operation, tentatively scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon. The operation’s success will depend on favorable weather, manageable fire behavior, and the readiness of all personnel and equipment.

On the northeast perimeter, firefighters completed containment lines near Los Pelados and Midway Roads, laid hose, and began extinguishing remaining hot spots. Other sections of the fire are now in mop-up and patrol status.

advertisement

Tuesday’s firefighting force includes 4,808 personnel, supported by 363 engines, 103 hand crews, 155 dozers, and 53 water tenders.

Hot, dry conditions will continue, with poor humidity recovery in higher elevations tonight. Winds will shift from northeasterly at night to northwesterly during the day, with gusts up to 20 mph possible in the afternoon and evening.

Residents should monitor conditions closely. Updated maps and instructions can be found at:

Santa Barbara County: ReadySBC.org

San Luis Obispo County: ReadySLO.org or call 805-543-2444

Evacuation order updates from the last 24 hours include:

Santa Barbara County: SBC 167 split into A and B; 167-A remains under Evacuation Order, 167-B downgraded to Warning. SBC-159-A and -B evacuation orders lifted.

San Luis Obispo County: New Evacuation Orders for Zones SLC-193, SLC-194, SLC-221, SLC-224. New Evacuation Warnings for Zones SLC-172 and SLC-192.

Shelters are available at the Santa Margarita Community Hall (22501 I St., Santa Margarita), New Life Student Center in Pismo Beach, and the Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center in New Cuyama. Large animals can be taken to the Paso Robles Event Center or the Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria, while small animals are accepted at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services and multiple Santa Barbara County shelter locations.

Multiple local road closures remain in place, including Pozo Road, Avenales Ranch Road, Parkhill Road, and Santa Margarita Lake Road. State Route 166 is closed between US 101 in Santa Maria and Perkins Road in New Cuyama.

For more information and daily updates, visit inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/calfnf-gifford-fire

Like this: Like Loading...