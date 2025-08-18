SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Gifford Fire, which began on August 1, continues to see moderate behavior thanks to elevated humidity over the past several nights. While strong northeast winds challenged containment lines along ridge-tops, no new fire spread has occurred outside established perimeters. According to the Monday morning, Aug. 18 update, crews are actively conducting mop-up operations, reducing smoldering hotspots, and focusing on repairing areas impacted by firefighting efforts. This includes restoring dozer lines, trails, and other land areas to reduce erosion, improve drainage, and support natural recovery.

As suppression operations wind down, the incident is transitioning toward recovery. Many firefighting resources have been released, but crews remain committed to public and firefighter safety, stabilizing affected lands, and supporting long-term recovery.

A gradual warming trend is expected this week, with high temperatures potentially reaching 100°F on Thursday and Friday in parts of the fire area. Afternoon humidity may drop into the teens, creating critical fire weather conditions, though winds are expected to remain light.

Evacuations remain in effect. Residents should check current evacuation statuses:

Santa Barbara County: ReadySBC.org

San Luis Obispo County: ReadySLO.org/zones

Portions of Los Padres National Forest are temporarily closed through February 8, 2026, including the Santa Lucia Ranger District and part of the Mount Pinos Ranger District. Road closures include Avenales Ranch Road (Pozo Road to south end) and Hi Mountain Road. Updated closures are available at

Resources on scene include 3,047 personnel, 51 hand crews, 81 dozers, 209 engines, and 38 water tenders, which are committed to containment, suppression, repair, and recovery operations.

The public is reminded to remain aware of evacuation orders, avoid restricted areas, and follow guidance from local emergency management officials.

