PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, in partnership with Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services, is offering a free chipping program to help residents maintain the 100-foot defensible space required around homes and structures. Funded by the State of California, the program removes hazardous vegetation to improve wildfire preparedness. A licensed and insured contractor will chip properly stacked material and haul it away.

The service will take place Monday, Sept. 22 through Tuesday, Sept. 23 and is limited to properties located in Moderate to High Fire Hazard zones. Registration is open for the first 50 properties, and residents are encouraged to sign up before building their piles to ensure compliance with program requirements.

For details, including guidelines, stacking instructions, and sample photos, or to reserve a spot, visit chipperday.com/slofsc

The program provides an important opportunity to improve property safety, protect neighborhoods, and prepare the community for wildfire season.

