FORT HUNTER LIGGETT — Three heavy equipment operators and two firefighters from Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) spent 12 days supporting firefighting operations on the Madre Fire in the remote Los Padres National Forest from July 2–14.

Working alongside hundreds of responders, FHL crews helped construct and maintain fire lines in the Carrizo Plain area, operating bulldozers to clear vegetation and prevent fire spread. Their efforts were part of a massive response that included air tankers, helicopters, engines, and other heavy equipment.

FHL firefighter Rayfield DiLonardo, serving as Heavy Equipment Boss (Trainee), completed his third qualifying assignment while helping coordinate dozer operations. He noted the work’s importance in protecting wildlife and cultural resources like Native American rock art and endangered species.

“This was a great opportunity to enhance our fire department’s readiness by conducting firefighting operations in fuels that mirror the types of fuel loads we have on base,” said Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Smith. “The more experience our personnel have in conducting joint operations, the better prepared they are at our installation and supporting mutual aid partners.”

The Madre Fire, which began July 2, has burned over 80,000 acres and was 97% contained as of July 21. For updates, visit CALFIRE’s incident page.

Feature Image: Fort Hunter Liggett Directorate of Public Works heavy equipment operator supervisor Ronnie Rosas is a seasoned dozer operator at FHL with wildland fires. He has worked at FHL since 1987 and has supported more than 30 mutual aid fires to include the Madre Fire in this photo, July. Photo courtesy of Fort Hunter Liggett

