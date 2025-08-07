SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Gifford Fire officials will host a community meeting Thursday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara County Fire Station 23, 5003 Depot St., Santa Maria, with a livestream on YouTube and Facebook. Later that evening, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. at the Loomis Family Barn, 8451 Huasna Road, Arroyo Grande, where Gifford Fire officials will provide updates.

The fire began Aug. 1 along Highway 166, west of Cuyama, and is under unified command between Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire. Strong overnight winds pushed flames toward Huasna and Willis Ranch, prompting new evacuation orders west of Pine Ridge and Haystack Canyon.

Today, smoke from the fire can be seen as far as Atascadero.

Evacuation shelters are available at Benjamin Foxen Elementary School (Santa Maria), Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center (New Cuyama), and Arroyo Grande High School. Large animals can be taken to the Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria; small animal shelters are available in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Goleta, Buellton, and San Luis Obispo.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and the southern junction of Highway 33. Officials urge residents to monitor ReadySBC.org and PrepareSLO.org for evacuation updates. A FAA flight restriction remains in place—officials warn, “If you fly, we can’t.”

Feature Image by Hayley Mattson/PRP

