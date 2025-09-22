PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, in partnership with Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services, is offering a Free Chipping Program to help residents create and maintain the 100-foot defensible space required around homes.

The program, funded by the State of California, will run Monday, September 22, through Tuesday, September 23, and is available to properties within Moderate to High Fire Hazard Severity Zones. A licensed contractor will chip properly stacked vegetation and haul it away.

Reservations are limited to the first 50 properties, and residents are encouraged to sign up in advance to ensure materials meet requirements.

For guidelines, stacking details, or to reserve an appointment, visit chipperday.com/slofsc

