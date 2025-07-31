Last week, I shared the news that we have moved our office back upstairs in the same Atascadero building. We had been working downstairs in the 5,000-square-foot space while planning a new adventure, but after much effort, expense, and a looming timeline by the city, we decided to pivot and put that idea on hold for now.

But with that turn of events, a local mom and vintage expert, Chrystal Bergman, saw the potential in the space and stepped up with a vision of her own. She’s opening the Atascadero Antique Market — a collaborative marketplace that brings together a collection of local vendors who believed in her idea. We couldn’t be more thrilled to watch her dream come to life! The soft opening is this Friday, and I hope you’ll stop by 5050 El Camino Real to discover a treasure or two. It’s sure to become a special place for our community. While you’re there, be sure to visit the Atascadero Avenue booth — a new venture we’re excited to introduce as part of our growing local presence.

On another note, I mentioned recently that I’m working on a follow-up story about the renaming of the Charles Paddock Zoo. A reader pointed out that I may have misstated that the letter submitted by former LA Sheriff Dennis Lovejoy was fully redacted. After reviewing it again, it appears that only the signature and address were removed. With that note, I appreciate those who have reached out to me about the name change. This story has many layers — not just about the man himself — but also the way the decision was made. Many residents have expressed that they didn’t feel there was adequate notice or opportunity for public discussion. Add to that the timing of the letter submitted just a day before the meeting, and it’s easy to see why people are asking questions.

Nefarious or not, that’s not really the point. The bigger question is: What do you think?

I’d love to hear your thoughts — write to me at hayley@13stars.media

