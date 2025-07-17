TEMPLETON — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified four teen males from North County in connection with the July 4 fire at the Templeton Feed and Grain building on the 400 block of South Main Street.

Investigators determined that one of the teens was responsible for starting the blaze, which was reported at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Independence Day.

The Templeton Fire Department, the lead agency in the case, will be working with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to review potential arson charges.

Authorities thank the public for their cooperation and support in the case.

Feature Image by Hayley Mattson/PRP

