PASO ROBLES — Firestone Walker Brewing Company and Cal Poly are extending their partnership through 2028, continuing the collaboration around Cal Poly Gold, the official craft beer of the Mustangs.

Now available as a limited seasonal release, Cal Poly Gold will be offered at university sporting events, select Central Coast locations, and Firestone Walker’s Paso Robles brewery in six-packs and on draft. Proceeds from sales will support student-athlete scholarships and internship programs, strengthening Firestone Walker’s long-standing ties with Cal Poly alumni and the local community.

“Firestone Walker and Cal Poly are building something that celebrates Mustang pride while investing in the next generation of local brewing and business talent,” said Nick Firestone. “This partnership is our way of showing up and supporting Cal Poly’s Learn By Doing approach, which has become such an integral part of our community and our brewery.”

The partnership also expands educational and internship opportunities, reflecting both organizations’ commitment to Mustang pride, innovation, and workforce development. Firestone Walker, founded in 1996 and based in Paso Robles since 2001, employs numerous Cal Poly graduates across its brewing and operations teams, underscoring the enduring collaboration between the brewery and the university.

“Our brewery is loaded across all departments with homegrown Cal Poly talent,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It means a lot to us to maintain such a strong connection to the university and to help cultivate the next generation of graduates.”

For more information, visit FirestoneWalker.com or gopoly.com

