Fire Erupts at Beloved Templeton Feed and Grain, Prompts Massive Emergency Response and Water Shortage

UPDATE (10:45 A.M.): The Templeton Feed and Grain continues to smolder and burn this morning. Parts of Main Street remain closed with fire crews from multiple agencies on the scene.

SLO County Sheriff’s Office told ATN that due to an ongoing investigation they cannot make any comment.

ORIGINAL STORY

TEMPLETON — A massive fire broke out late Friday night at Templeton Feed and Grain, a cherished landmark and vital piece of the local community for decades. The blaze, reported just after 11 p.m., quickly escalated into a second-alarm fire, drawing a multi-agency response from across San Luis Obispo County.

The structure, located on Main Street, was described by CAL FIRE as “well-involved” upon arrival, with portions of the building possibly collapsing under the intense heat. By 12:25 a.m. Saturday, the flames had jumped to nearby vegetation, creating spot fires behind the building and threatening adjacent structures.

Crews from Templeton Fire, CAL FIRE, San Luis Obispo County Fire, Atascadero Fire, Paso Robles Fire, San Miguel Fire, and San Luis Obispo City Fire all responded under an automatic aid agreement. Firefighters worked through the early morning hours to contain the blaze and prevent further spread.

As of Saturday morning, the Templeton Community Services District (CSD) is urging residents to limit water usage due to the significant volume of water used in firefighting efforts. According to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, town water levels are now “critically low.”

Additionally, the California Highway Patrol has closed both directions of Main Street between 4th and 5th streets to allow emergency crews to work safely.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area as the situation remains active.

More updates will follow as this story develops.

