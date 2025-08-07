PASO ROBLES — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on August 5 along State Route 46 East, just east of Highway 101. Officers found a 75-year-old Templeton man deceased inside a black pickup truck.

After further investigation, it was determined the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which led to the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Paso Robles Police ask anyone with information to call (805) 237-6464, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

