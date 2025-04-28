TEMPLETON — Templeton Unified School District will host a Measure D Information Night on Wednesday, April 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Vineyard Elementary’s MPR. Community members are invited to learn about planned facility projects, funding impacts, and oversight measures related to the General Obligation Bond, Measure D. For more details, visit templetonusdmeasured.com or email measured@templetonusd.org.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
Related Posts
Local educators rally against potential DOE dismantling
March 6, 2025
Three TUSD Trustees Face Recall
March 23, 2022
Board Approves Grand Jury Response Resolution #21-18 With a 5-2 Vote
February 10, 2021