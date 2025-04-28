TEMPLETON — Templeton Unified School District will host a Measure D Information Night on Wednesday, April 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Vineyard Elementary’s MPR. Community members are invited to learn about planned facility projects, funding impacts, and oversight measures related to the General Obligation Bond, Measure D. For more details, visit templetonusdmeasured.com or email measured@templetonusd.org.

