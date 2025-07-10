One trustee urges recognition of milestone; another advises caution amid cultural sensitivities

PASO ROBLES — During the Tuesday, July 8, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting, Trustee Kenney Enney made a request to learn more about what the district will be doing to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in the upcoming school year — however, another trustee suggested they proceed with caution.

At the end of the Tuesday night meeting, Enney asked staff if there is anything in place in the next school year’s curriculum to commemorate the 250-year celebration. And if so, he requested to see a presentation of what is planned.

However, Superintendent Jennifer Loftus said that while there is nothing currently in place, they will work on putting something together and have it presented to the Trustees in September.

Enney, a former U.S. Marine, asked staff, “What is the plan, and if there’s not a plan, then I would like there to be a plan. I think it’s an important event, and it shouldn’t be ignored.”

However, Trustee Sondra Williams warned staff to proceed with caution in celebrating the 250 years of America.

“This is a very sensitive time in the celebration of our country, and there are some people who may not feel like celebrating our country right now in big ways. So I would caution you in your planning to recognize that this isn’t a safe feeling for many of the majority, honestly, of your student population,” said Williams. “I would tread lightly, especially since we do not have publicized and planned events for things like Black History. We don’t get regular reports on that. Things like Hispanic Heritage Month. We don’t have regular reports on that. Yes, important, also very sensitive right now. If there is a plan, I think it should be multifaceted and include the right tapestry of who we are as Americans, because it’s a rough time right now.”

Enney countered, “I think it’s important and it’s something that you can’t quietly ignore because I think you’d be cheating students out of their education.”

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Erin Haley asked Enney to clarify when the celebration should be taking place in the district.

Enney recalled the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976, when the entire year was filled with anticipation and celebration leading up to America’s 200th birthday. With the 250th anniversary approaching, Enney hopes to see some level of recognition.

“I would like to do a little bit of research around this, then, and talk to some of our neighboring districts as well, just to see how they are recognizing it as well,” said Haley. “I am not disputing the fact that it is important or that we should be recognizing it in schools and teaching kids. I would like to get a little more clarification on exactly when that would happen.”

The Trustees voted 5-1 to approve staff moving forward with a presentation on the 250-year commemoration, with Sondra Williams casting the sole dissenting vote and Laurene McCoy absent from the meeting.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m.

