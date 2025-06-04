PRJUSD honors 2025 Employees of the Year

District celebrates five standout staff members for excellence, dedication, and impact across Paso Robles schools

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is recognizing the contributions of its dedicated staff through the announcement of the 2025 Employees of the Year. Each year, PRJUSD honors outstanding individuals across four categories — Teacher of the Year, Classified Employee of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and Rookie of the Year — whose commitment to excellence, service, and student success reflects the heart of the district.

“Our employees are the backbone of this district,” said the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Shauna Ames. “These honorees represent the passion, dedication, and professionalism that define Paso Robles schools. We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to our students and community.”

Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Bedrosian

Jennifer Bedrosian, dance and leadership teacher at Paso Robles High School, has been named Teacher of the Year. A favorite among both staff and students, Bedrosian is celebrated for her excellence in building strong, engaging programs and for the motivation she instills in her students. In addition to teaching, she serves as co-activities director, energizing rallies and embodying school spirit with enthusiasm and positivity. She plays a key role in preparing students for leadership roles through initiatives like Link Crew, which supports freshman orientation. Always smiling and upbeat, Bedrosian is considered the heart of the school, going above and beyond for the entire PRHS community.

Classified Employee of the Year: Gustavo Ramirez

Gustavo Ramirez, custodian at Glen Speck Elementary, has been named Classified Employee of the Year for his exceptional dedication, positivity, and service. Since joining the team, Gustavo has brought a bright and uplifting presence to the school, always wearing a smile and approaching every task with a positive attitude. His commitment to maintaining a welcoming and clean environment, along with his genuine care for students, sets him apart. Gustavo has built strong, meaningful relationships with students, who eagerly look forward to seeing him each day. His approachable nature and warm demeanor have made him a beloved figure on campus. In addition to supporting students, Gustavo is a reliable and hardworking partner to staff, always ready to help with anything from small tasks to urgent needs. His unwavering dedication and work ethic make him an indispensable member of the Glen Speck community.

Administrator of the Year: Jennifer Moore

Jennifer Moore, student engagement specialist at Winifred Pifer Elementary, has been honored as Administrator of the Year for her outstanding support, leadership, and unwavering dedication to students and staff. Known for always putting students first, Moore approaches daily with a smile and grace, creating a positive and inclusive environment. She treats all staff with respect and ensures their efforts are valued and appreciated. Her presence is felt throughout the campus, consistently offering help wherever it’s needed and playing a vital role in supporting both teachers and students. Moore’s upbeat attitude, fun personality, and school spirit make Winifred Pifer a joyful place to work and learn. Beloved by students and staff alike, she truly makes a lasting impact on the school community.

Rookie of the Year: Angelica Del Giorgio

Angelica Del Giorgio, a sixth-grade teacher at Kermit King Elementary, has been named Rookie of the Year for her remarkable dedication, enthusiasm, and positive impact in her first year of teaching. A valued member of the sixth-grade team, Del Giorgio is always willing to help others and jumps into every opportunity with energy and confidence. Her students love being around her, often choosing to spend their lunch and nutrition breaks in her classroom just to spend more time with her. Del Giorgioa consistently goes above and beyond for both students and staff, demonstrating a deep commitment to the school community. Even before becoming a full-time teacher, she was an asset to PRJUSD as a substitute and collaborator, actively engaging with colleagues across grade levels and subjects. She is a passionate advocate for her students and a supportive team member, making her a standout new educator.

Student Support Services Employee of the Year: Julie Fulmer

Julie Fulmer, English language learner and special education teacher on special assignment (TOSA), has been named Student Support Services Employee of the Year for her outstanding contributions and leadership in her first year with the district. Despite being new to PRJUSD, Fulmer brought a wealth of institutional knowledge and quickly made a significant impact. She has played a vital role in supporting English learner and special education students, while also empowering teachers through professional development focused on best practices in differentiation. Her commitment to equity and inclusion shines through in every aspect of her work, fostering a more inclusive and supportive learning environment. Fulmer collaborative spirit and dedication have positively influenced not only her students but the entire district community.

The PRJUSD community extends heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to these exceptional individuals. Their dedication inspires excellence and strengthens the foundation of our schools.

