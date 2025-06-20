PASO ROBLES — A staff member from Lewis Flamson Junior High School has been placed on administrative leave, effective May 30, following allegations of inappropriate online communication with students. According to Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials, the conduct in question does not align with District policy, which prohibits such interactions between staff and students.

The District stated that there is no indication any students or staff were physically harmed and emphasized that maintaining a safe school environment remains its top priority. The allegations surfaced during the final week of the school year, prompting immediate action, including notifying law enforcement and launching an internal investigation.

All District staff are trained on policies regarding appropriate communication with students, including prohibitions against online contact. While the investigation is ongoing, the District is limited in the details it can share to protect the privacy of those involved.

Community members with relevant information are encouraged to contact Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Shauna Ames at sames@pasoschools.org

The District said they will provide further updates as appropriate.

Like this: Like Loading...