PASO ROBLES — Almond Acres Charter Academy (AACA) is seeking applicants from the public to fill two openings on its Board of Directors. The school is looking for community members interested in supporting its mission to “Grow Great Kids.”

Founded 13 years ago in San Miguel and now located on Niblick Road in Paso Robles, AACA is an independent charter school authorized by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. The academy serves more than 500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, focusing on affirming students’ strengths, developing positive habits of mind, and fostering creativity.

Board members play an important role in guiding the school’s programs, partnerships, and campus development, including the opening of AACA’s state-of-the-art Paso Robles facility in 2021.

Those interested can find a role description and apply at almondacres.com

