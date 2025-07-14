Three‑year agreement adds transportation and access for hundreds of Paso Robles students

PASO ROBLES — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) and Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) have formalized a three-year partnership to expand after-school programming at the Tom Maas Clubhouse. This partnership ensures hundreds of local children and families continue to have access to safe, enriching, and affordable programs after the school day ends.

In response to PRJUSD’s reduced bussing services, BGCMCC will step in to provide transportation to Club Members from all district elementary and middle schools, including Georgia Brown, Winifred Pifer, Kermit King, Virginia Peterson, Glen Speck, and Lewis Flamson Junior High. This service ensures that transportation is not a barrier to participation — especially for working families.

Recognizing the urgent community need, BGCMCC is subsidizing this service, taking on a new $200,000 expense representing a 30% increase in transportation costs. This investment underscores the organization’s deep commitment to access and equity for all Paso Robles youth.

“This partnership goes beyond a service agreement—it reflects a shared commitment to our youth,” said Maria Fabula, CEO of BGCMCC. “Together with the school district, we’re creating safe, supportive spaces where every child is valued, empowered, and given the opportunity to thrive. By removing barriers and expanding access, we’re investing in brighter futures and a stronger, more connected community.”

BGCMCC invites community partners to continue supporting this work. Whether through collaboration, investment, or advocacy, it will take all of us to ensure every child in Paso Robles has the chance to thrive.

To learn more about enrollment, services, or ways to get involved, visit centralcoastkids.org

