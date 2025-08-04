SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — As students prepare to return to classrooms this fall, the County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department is encouraging families to make mental wellness a top priority.

With more than 1 in 5 youth experiencing a mental health disorder annually, the back-to-school transition is a crucial time to support emotional well-being alongside academic readiness.

“Back-to-school season should include more than academic readiness — it should include emotional readiness too,” says San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department Director Dr. Star Graber, PhD., LMFT. “We want every caretaker and household to be equipped with tools to help our youth thrive in their schools and communities.

Top strategies for a mentally healthy school year include:

Start the conversation early: Check in with children regularly about their feelings.

Establish healthy routines: Prioritize sleep, nutrition, and physical activity.

Limit screen time and social media: Encourage boundaries to protect mental and physical health.

Foster a sense of belonging: Support involvement in clubs, teams, or programs like Friday Night Live.

Recognize warning signs: Watch for academic struggles, emotional withdrawal, or mood shifts.

Lead by example: Model healthy coping and share your own strategies for managing stress.

The department provides year-round support through school-based counseling, family services, and youth prevention programs. For more information, visit slobehavioralhealth.org

