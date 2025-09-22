PASO ROBLES — Following a nationwide recruitment, the City of Paso Robles has appointed David Malewitz as its new Assistant City Manager. Malewitz brings more than a decade of municipal leadership experience, most recently serving as City Manager for Eloy, Arizona.

During his time in Eloy, he managed a $109 million budget, oversaw major infrastructure projects, and guided a staff of more than 130 employees. His experience includes leading capital projects such as hospital construction, manufacturing development, and water and wastewater improvements.

“We are very pleased to welcome David to Paso Robles,” said City Manager Chris Huot. “His demonstrated leadership, infrastructure expertise, and experience across a broad spectrum of municipal operations make him a tremendous addition to our team. He brings a collaborative approach that will help drive innovation and strengthen services for our residents.”

“Paso Robles is a vibrant and growing community with a strong commitment to public service and quality of life,” said Malewitz. “I’m honored to join the team and look forward to working with staff, elected officials, and community partners to help move the city forward.”

Malewitz holds a Master of Public Administration from Virginia Tech and has completed executive training at Harvard’s Kennedy School. He is relocating to Paso Robles and will begin his new role in the coming weeks.

