Community encouraged to donate new bath towels to support homeless services in Paso Robles and Atascadero

PASO ROBLES — El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is partnering with CoastHills Credit Union to launch a month-long Towel Drive in support of local individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Throughout July, community members are invited to donate new bath towels to help meet a critical and often overlooked need.

Each day, ECHO provides essential services — including shelter, meals, and hygiene access — to over 130 individuals and families across their 90-Day Residential Shelter Program and free public shower program. Towels are a small item with a big impact, offering comfort, dignity, and a sense of care to those ECHO serves.

Donations can be dropped off at the Atascadero CoastHills Credit Union branch, where a dedicated towel collection bin is available all month. Towels will also be collected during July’s Atascadero Chamber Mixer, hosted at the CoastHills branch.

In addition, towel donations can be dropped off at either of ECHO’s campus locations in Atascadero or Paso Robles.

“At CoastHills, our vision is to make a difference in our neighbors’ lives,” said James Ledford, interim chief executive officer at CoastHills Credit Union. “Partnering with ECHO Atascadero to support their shower program is one way we can bring comfort and care to those in need. A clean towel might seem small — but it can have a big impact.”

Join the movement to support local families and individuals working toward stability. Donate a towel. Make an impact.

For more information on CoastHills Credit Union, visit coasthills.coop

To learn more about ECHO and how to support its mission, visit echoshelter.org

About El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO)

ECHO’s mission since 2001 is to empower people in SLO County to make positive change by providing food, shelter, and supportive services. ECHO operates two facilities in Atascadero and Paso Robles with a total bed capacity of 130, including a 60-bed shelter in Atascadero and 70-bed shelter in Paso Robles, and a daily community dinner program, and shower program for individuals and families throughout San Luis Obispo County. For more information, please visit our website at echoshelter.org

Feature Image: Employees at CoastHills Credit Union in Paso Robles pose next to a bin for people to put donated towels for the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Towel Drive. Community members are invited to donate new bath towels through the month of July for people served by ECHO. Contributed photo

