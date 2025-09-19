TEMPLETON — The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Templeton Area, in collaboration with the Atascadero Police Department, will hold a DUI/Driver License Checkpoint on Saturday, September 20, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. in San Luis Obispo County.

Officers will be trained in detecting alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers and will use breath testing devices to accurately measure blood alcohol concentration. The exact location will be released on the day of the checkpoint after 3 p.m. by CHP Public Information Officer Ryan Armstrong at (805) 400-6720.

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of efforts to remind the public: “Report Drunk Drivers—Call 9-1-1.”

Like this: Like Loading...