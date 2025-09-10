UNITED STATES — President of the United States Donald Trump announced today at 1:40 p.m. PDT that Charlie Kirk has died after being “murdered by gunshot” at a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!”

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA confirmed in a statement to NBC News, “We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers,” the organization said. “We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity in this time.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the White House has lowered its flags to half-staff and proclaimed that all American flags throughout the country should also be lowered, “In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 p.m.”

Who is Charlie Kirk

The husband and father of two founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. The 31-year-old was well known for hosting speaking engagements at college campuses across the nation, offering students and the public an opportunity to debate highly controversial issues at his “Prove me wrong” tables. He regularly encouraged those who disagreed with his Christian and conservative-based beliefs to come to the front of the table to have a respectful discussion.

Kirk was a big supporter of Trump during his run for office. In turn, Trump often praised Kirk for his efforts in advocating for conservative values. In 2024, Kirk spoke at the presidential convention held just days after the attempted assassination of Trump.

He was also well known for his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show. Kirk was on the UVU campus for his “American Comeback” tour.

The Shooting at Utah Valley University

About 20 minutes into a presentation at Utah Valley University (UVU) that drew hundreds, if not thousands to campus on Wednesday, Kirk was shot in the neck and immediately taken to a hospital by his security team.

Graphic videos from nearly all angles of the shooting have been posted to social media. The gunshot came immediately after Kirk answered a question from a spectator regarding shootings and transgender shooters. Videos show Kirk recoiling with an immense amount of blood pouring from his neck. He is the only known victim shot at the event.

Almost immediately following the shooting, police arrested an older man who was believed to be the shooter. It was later determined that the man was not the shooter.

UVU immediately cancelled classes until further notice, directing students to leave campus as soon as possible.

Reports on AP News and NBC News say that it is believed the shooter was roughly 200 feet from where Kirk was sitting.

Around 3:30 p.m. PDT, FBI Director Kash Patel posted to X, saying they now have the suspect in custody, “The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi. We will provide updates when able.”

However, according to a report from NBC News at 3:31 p.m. PDT, Authorities are still searching for a person of interest, Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told reporters.

“There was one shot fired, and once one victim, while the suspect is at large,” Mason said. “I believe this was a targeted attack towards one individual.”

Mason clarified that a man was initially detained but did not match descriptions of the shooter. The man, George Zinn, was booked on a charge of obstruction of justice.

The FBI and the state Department of Public Safety asked the public for any information that could lead to identifying a suspect.

The FBI Salt Lake City has created a digital media tip line where they are seeking information regarding the shooting. Tips can be submitted at: tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893

According to a report from NBC News, authorities are providing conflicting answers on whether or not a suspect is in custody. They reported: While Commissioner Beau Mason told reporters that a suspect is at large, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has said that a person of interest is currently being interviewed in connection to Kirk’s fatal shooting.

That person is not George Zinn, the man who was initially detained after the shooting but was not a match to the suspected shooter’s description, Cox said.

Mason said the only information we have on the suspect is from CCTV footage from campus.

“We do have that we’re analyzing it, but it is security camera footage, so you can kind of guess what the quality of that is,” Mason said. “We do know dressed in all dark clothing, we don’t have much better description.”

A few minutes later, NBC News provided another update: A senior FBI official told NBC News that the person of interest announced by Utah authorities is the same person that FBI Kash Patel was referring to in an X post prior tonight’s press conference.

They are confident this is the shooter, the official said.

This story is still developing, and details may change as new information becomes available.

Feature Image courtesy of Charlie Kirk social media page

