Organization The Cancer Support Community Central Coast Type Full Time Accepting Resumes January 15 – February 15, 2021 Salary Range Competitive compensation starting at $70k + Email CSCCResumes@gmail.com

DESCRIPTION

The Cancer Support Community Central Coast is looking for a full-time Executive Director. CSCCC is a non-profit located in Templeton, CA supporting the needs of cancer patients and their families FREE of charge for non-medical and psycho-social needs.

The Executive Director is responsible for all operations of the Cancer Support Community, including implementation of all plans, policies and goals adopted by the Board of Directors. The position reports to the Board and supervises Program Director, Development Director / Event Coordinator, Marketing team, administrative support staff and others, as required by size.

JOB DUTIES

Job Purpose: The role of the Executive Director is to oversee the administration, deliverables and strategic plan of the organization. Other key responsibilities include fundraising, marketing, and community outreach. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors.

Main Responsibilities:

Represent and be the lead advocate for the organization to the recipients, donors and community

Recruit, develop and manage teams to increase capacity and grow the brand

Create a culture of transparency and communication throughout the organization

Refine and clarify roles, systems to create efficient work flow and communication

Create and manage annual budget; track expenses and reduce costs

Manage annual tax prep and audit processes

Facilitate with the Board/Staff and implement the annual strategic plan to meet organizational goals and objectives

Develop and execute an annual fundraising plan including how to engage the community, sponsors, and other year around donors, etc.

Create and implement communication plan

Develop positive relationships with key stakeholders, including individual and corporate donors

SKILLS REQUIRED

Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree, or

At least four years of prior people and business management experience with proven ability to grow teams with a servant leader mentality

Strong oral and written communication, public speaking and teamwork skills with an open, friendly demeanor

Proven successful fundraising experience

Strong time management, prioritization, multitasking and organizational skills with the ability to see projects to timely completion

A personal connection to the mission of CSCCC

Experienced problem solver who approaches issues in a calm, creative and positive way

Willing to travel locally

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, Zoom a plus

Bilingual in Spanish a plus

Ability to work from home

ADDITIONAL INFO

Competitive salary compensation starting at $70K plus depending on experience, monthly phone stipend, vacation after 90 days. Background and drug test required.

To learn more about the Cancer Support Community Central Coast, please visit our website cscslo.org Qualified candidates, please send cover letter, resume and salary requirements to CSCCResumes@gmail.com.

