New Paso Robles Visitor Center now open in Downtown Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) are excited to announce the grand opening of their new shared office building and the new Paso Robles Visitor Center, located at 1314 Spring Street. The Grand Opening event will take place on Wednesday, April 9 and will bring together community leaders, stakeholders, and industry partners to celebrate this new chapter of collaboration.

The celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a VIP reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting, the event will open to the public from 5:30 to 7 p.m., offering an opportunity for attendees to explore the new office space, connect with community leaders, and learn more about the work of both organizations.

The new space is designed for efficiency and collaboration, with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance business offices located on the Spring Street side of the building and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce managing the Visitor Center on the 13th Street side. The two organizations also share common areas, reflecting their shared goals of supporting local economic development and promoting Paso Robles as a premier destination for visitors and businesses alike.

advertisement

“This shared office space allows us to work more efficiently while strengthening our efforts to support local businesses and the overall economic vitality of Paso Robles,” said Gina Fitzpatrick, President & CEO of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce. “By housing the Chamber and the PRWCA under one roof, we can better serve the needs of our members, provide valuable resources, and enhance the visitor experience — all of which contribute to a thriving local economy.”

The Paso Robles wine industry is a $2.8 billion economic driver for the local community, with visitation playing a crucial role in its success. “Wine country tourism is essential to the success of our region,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “By partnering with the Chamber on the Visitors Center, we can better inform and inspire visitors, driving additional traffic to our wineries and enhancing the overall experience of Paso Robles as a top-tier wine destination.”

Learn more about the Grand Opening and RSVP at pasowine.com/prwca_event/new-prwca-office-grand-opening/.

About Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com

About Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber ofCommerce

The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce is a leader in strengthening the economic health and prosperity of businesses and residents. The Chamber provides opportunities for business leaders to convene, connect, learn, advocate and grow to foster a culture of engaged, committed, and successful businesses embracing the community. For more information, visit pasorobleschamber.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...