TEMPLETON — A large commercial structure fire broke out late Friday night, July 4, at Templeton Feed and Grain, prompting a multi-agency response and second alarm upgrade. Fire crews arrived around 11:06 p.m. to find heavy smoke pouring from the building at 405 S. Main Street. More than 40 firefighters from across San Luis Obispo County are battling the blaze. Main Street remains closed, and officials are asking residents to conserve water to support firefighting efforts.

According to a press release from Templeton Fire & Emergency Services (TFES), upon arrival, the first unit reported a working structure fire with heavy smoke emanating from the building, prompting an immediate upgrade to a second alarm. A total of 10 fire engines, three ladder trucks, a breathing support unit, and three Chief Officers from multiple agencies throughout San Luis Obispo County are currently working to extinguish the fire.

Responding agencies include Templeton Fire, Paso Robles Fire, Atascadero Fire, San Luis City Fire, CAL FIRE/SLO County Fire, and San Miguel Fire, totaling 42 firefighters on scene. In addition, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP), Paso Robles Police Department, and San Luis Ambulance have joined efforts to assist with medical response, traffic control, and lane closures.

TFES says the incident is expected to continue for several days, and in light of ongoing firefighting efforts, the Templeton Community Services District is urging all Templeton residents to limit water usage where possible to support firefighting operations. A large volume of water is necessary to help combat the blaze, and cooperation will be greatly appreciated during this critical time.

Main Street in Templeton is closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 4th Street to 6th Street. They ask the public to avoid the area as emergency crews continue their work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Feature Image by Hayley Mattson/PRP

