ATASCADERO — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck 7 kilometers southwest of Atascadero on Saturday evening, Sept. 13, at 7:50 p.m. PDT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, reviewed by a seismologist, registered at magnitude type ml and was reported by at least 63 people across the region. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have surfaced.

Residents in San Luis Obispo County noted light shaking, though the event was considered minor. Local officials remind the public that even small quakes are a good reminder to review emergency preparedness plans.

