PASO ROBLES – At a press conference this afternoon Paso Robles Police Chief, Ty Lewis announced that human remains have been found in the City of Riverside that are believed to be Perry.

This story is developing, refresh for more information.

Original Story

Since March 16th, the Paso Robles PD and San Luis Obispo County D.A.’s office have continuously investigated the whereabouts of missing person, Trevon Perry. Between the two agencies, over 15 investigators have been dedicated to locating Trevon. Numerous search warrants have been served throughout California in an attempt to collect evidence and to find Trevon. Through this intense investigative process, investigators believe Trevon’s disappearance is suspicious and suspect foul play.

Trevon was reported missing by his family on Monday, March 16th, 2020. He is 27 years old, 5-08 and weighs a 170 pounds. Trevon was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and possibly a black sweatshirt with a black baseball hat. Trevon was last seen by his family leaving his residence with friends. Those same friends claim Trevon left another residence on foot after attending a small get-together.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trevon Perry is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 and ask for Det. Bryce Lickness. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

