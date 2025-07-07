TEMPLETON — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Templeton Fire Department in an ongoing investigation into the July 4 fire that severely damaged the historic Templeton Feed and Grain building on South Main Street.

Detectives are seeking information from the public, especially anyone who was in the area between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. or who may have relevant surveillance footage. Investigators are working to identify four to six individuals seen near the scene shortly before the fire broke out.

Detectives are working to identify four to six individuals who were all seen in the area, wearing dark clothing, with at least one person carrying a backpack as shown in the attached photographs. It’s also believed that individuals associated with a nearby vehicle may have spoken with these subjects just prior to the incident. Sheriff’s detectives are hoping to speak with the occupants of this vehicle.

Anyone with information about the subjects in the attached photographs along with anyone in the possession of surveillance video is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or online at slotips.org

Photos provided by the SLO County Sheriff’s Office of suspects in surveillance footage just before the Templeton Feed and Grain Fire.

