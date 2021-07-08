“Women on the Rise: Resilience & Re-Emergence”

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber’s Women’s Business Council committee invites you to join them for their first in-person meeting of the year, Friday, Jul. 16, at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott located at 900 El Camino Real, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Women’s Business Council will be awarding yearly scholarships to our Atascadero High School Students as they continue their college education. Receiving scholarship awards for 2021 are Emma Kim, Faith Rocha, and Lilee Rogers.

The Women’s Business Council is a Women’s Network council dedicated to helping women achieve, succeed and prosper by connecting and promoting women and their businesses. Sponsored by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Business Council provides resources and services to empower its members to achieve career success and financial security.

The committee provides scholarships to women affiliated with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce planning to continue their education related to current or future employment or transitioning into a new career. You can sign up for the luncheon and also be a part of the Women’s Business Council by going to AtascaderoChamber.org.

Contact Vicki Lee at the Atascadero Chamber (805)466-2044 or email vicki@atascaderochamber.org for additional information.

