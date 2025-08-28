Community members, Lions Club volunteers, and Pioneer Day Royalty gather for annual feast honoring local history and seniors

Feature Image: (From left) Paso Robles Pioneer Day Belle Attendants Amelia Peterson, Emma Marquart, and Olivia Anderson, are shown with Pioneer Day Queen Lorraine Cagliero, and her daughter-in-law Sam Cagliero at the San Miguel Old Timers BBQ on Sunday, Aug. 24. Photo by Derek Luff/PRP

SAN MIGUEL — The spirit of Paso Robles Pioneer Day festivities made its way to San Miguel this past weekend as the community gathered for the beloved Old Timers BBQ. Held on Sunday, Aug. 24, the annual event brought together longtime residents, royalty, and local volunteers to share in food, fellowship, and tradition.

The barbecue, hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club, has been a staple of Pioneer Day activities for decades. The Lions have proudly carried on the event since at least 1985, when they first installed the barbecue pits that are still used today. But the club’s roots in the community run even deeper. Founded in 1949, the San Miguel Lions have worked hand-in-hand with the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee, ensuring that the picnic and its traditions remain strong year after year.

“It’s been tradition. The whole idea of the picnic is giving back to the community,” said Lion member Mary Scantlin, secretary of the San Miguel Lions. “If you’re 80 and older, you get a free meal. And the San Miguel Lions, that’s what they’ve always done, and giving it back to our community to help all the pioneers because we’re all farmers and ranchers.”

This year’s barbecue was made possible thanks to an extra effort from the Lions. With several members deployed to help battle the massive Gifford Fire, Scantlin called upon friends and neighbors to step in. Volunteers filled the gap to ensure that the tradition would not be interrupted.

Guests enjoyed a hearty meal prepared by the Lions, with Pioneer Day Queen Lorraine Cagliero summing it up simply: “The food was delicious … it was a wonderful day. It wasn’t hot. I think there was a little less of a crowd.”

As always, the Old Timers BBQ paid special tribute to senior members of the community. Among those honored was Don Smith, recognized as the oldest gentleman in attendance, and Joy King, honored as the oldest woman. In addition, the Pioneer Day Belle and her attendants were present to mingle with guests and continue their roles leading up to the October parade.

The Old Timers BBQ is just one of several events that make up the broader Paso Robles Pioneer Day celebrations. Now in its 95th year, Pioneer Day has become a cornerstone of Paso Robles history and culture. The celebration honors the region’s agricultural roots, culminating in the iconic Pioneer Day Parade each October.

Upcoming festivities include the Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party on Saturday, Sept. 27, followed by the Pioneer Day Ladies Luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 5. The events will lead into the much-anticipated Pioneer Day Parade on Saturday, Oct. 11, where historic tractors, wagons, and vehicles will roll down the parade route alongside this year’s Royalty.

As the Lions Club continues its nearly four-decade tradition of hosting the Old Timers BBQ, the sense of gratitude and continuity remains strong. Year after year, the event honors those who came before while ensuring the Pioneer Day spirit carries into the future.

For more information on the upcoming Pioneer Day festivities, visit pasoroblespioneerday.org

