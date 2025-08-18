PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee will host its annual Kick-Off Party on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, launching the 95th annual Pioneer Day celebration.

Guests will enjoy music, dancing, a BBQ dinner, casino games, live and silent auctions, and a dessert auction — all under the Paso Robles evening sky. Pioneer Day Royalty, Queen Lorraine Cagliero and Marshal Gary Tucker, will also be in attendance.

Tickets are available by phone at (805) 423-7758, at select local businesses, or online at pasoroblespioneerday.org

Feature image by Derek Luff

