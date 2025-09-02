PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Lions Club is inviting community members to help with the annual Pioneer Day Bean Feed, a long-standing tradition in the community. Volunteers are needed to stir and serve the beans from 6 a.m. to noon, providing a hands-on way to support local service projects and learn more about the Lions Club.

The club’s immediate goal is to involve as many community members as possible in this event, with the hope that participation may lead to interest in joining the Lions. Those who would like to help can contact the club via email at calvinlthompson3@gmail.com or pasorobleslionsclub1939@gmail.com, or by call/text at (805) 975-9640.

Beyond Pioneer Day, the Paso Robles Lions aim to double their membership from 35 to 70 by the end of 2026, focusing on involving the community in service projects first. The club also plans a major fundraiser, an “Adult Prom” on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom, with 100% of funds supporting college scholarships for Paso Robles High School seniors, sportsmanship awards for student athletes, and other community initiatives.

Chartered in 1939, the Lions Club has a long history of service in Paso Robles. Members provide eyesight screenings for local schools, host sportsmanship and student speaker awards, support the PRHS Drama Club and Booster programs, participate in the Junior Livestock Auction, maintain monthly street cleanups, and help at community events such as Main Street Trick-or-Treat. The Pioneer Day Bean Feed is one of the club’s most visible annual projects.

Community participation is key to sustaining the Lions’ work, and the club welcomes all who want to contribute to service projects or consider membership. Additional information is available at pasorobleslionsclub.org

Feature Image by Brittany App

