PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction runs Sept. 15–20, offering exclusive wine country experiences while raising funds for local student scholarships. Proceeds benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Foundation, which awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 12 North County seniors this year.

Since its launch, the foundation has gifted 55 scholarships totaling $118,000, helping local students pursue higher education.

More than 30 curated packages are up for bid, featuring rare wines, vineyard tours, luxury getaways, and unique experiences such as ziplining, a MICHELIN-starred dinner, and custom sneakers by TikTok’s Sneaker Mechanic.

advertisement

Bidding takes place online at pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction

Like this: Like Loading...