PASO ROBLES — McPrice Myers Wines has unveiled its new estate tasting room in the Adelaida District AVA, marking a milestone in the brand’s 23-year journey rooted in hard work, sustainability, and bold Paso Robles winemaking.

Founded in 2002 by McPrice “Mac” Myers, the winery has built a reputation for highly acclaimed Rhône and Bordeaux varietals that reflect the region’s diverse soils and microclimates. Myers, a self-taught winemaker and former baseball player, has been at the forefront of Paso’s modern wine era, working alongside Associate Winemaker Adrian Perez and co-owner Venus Lai, who joined the venture in 2017.

The new tasting room, which opened in June 2025, was designed with sustainability and hospitality in mind. Constructed from repurposed shipping containers accented in the winery’s signature orange and green, the facility integrates solar power, EV charging stations, and shaded outdoor spaces framed by century-old oaks and native landscaping.

Inside, the intimate space features a tasting bar crafted from Myers’ own oak barrels, complemented by leather seating and a sleek modern design. Guests can enjoy tastings both indoors and on the outdoor patio, which accommodates up to 60 people and welcomes dogs with signature McPrice bandanas.

Reservations are available online, with club members receiving priority for special tastings such as barrel, library, vertical, and appellation-focused experiences. Future plans include an elevated private hilltop tasting space and a lineup of seasonal events.

For more information, visit McPriceMyers.com

