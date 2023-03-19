Offer to stand one day only — Saturday, March 11 — for May 20 event

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, producers of Paso Wine Fest, announced today that they will be offering a $40 per ticket discount for Paso Wine Fest set to take place on Saturday, May 20. In celebration of the festival’s 40th anniversary, this discount is offered to locals — residents of San Luis Obispo County — and will be available for one-day only, Saturday, March 11, which also happens to be the 134th anniversary of Paso Robles’ incorporation as a city.

On that day, beginning at 12:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:59 p.m., a $40 discount will be available to anyone living in Paso Robles and the surrounding communities within San Luis Obispo County. Simply visit the Paso Wine Fest page on pasowine.com and click to purchase tickets. Ticket buyers will enter their zip code as a promo code. Zip codes will need to match the buyers’ credit card billing statement to receive a general admission ticket at $129.

On Saturday, May 20, from 12 to 4:30 p.m., more than 100 wineries will sample their wines at the Paso Robles Event Center. Now in its second year at this location, Paso Wine Fest will feature large open-spaced tasting tents as well as individual brand experiences, artisan vendors, and for the first time, craft spirits made from wine grapes. Live entertainment will provide the soundtrack for the day and local food vendors are serving up delicious, festival-friendly food for purchase.

advertisement

“The first Paso Robles Wine Festival took place on Saturday, May 21, 1983, with 17 wineries,” noted Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “This festival has evolved in many ways over the last 40 years into what it is today, the Paso Wine Fest, and locals have embraced the festival all along the way. The locals discount, playing on the 40th anniversary theme, is a way to show our appreciation for the support.”

Paso Wine Fest weekend is a four-day celebration that culminates with a one-day, grand tasting event. Winemaker dinners begin on Thursday, May 18, followed by Sparkling Paso on Friday, May 19. The main event is on Saturday, May 20, and more than 100 individual events at the area wineries complete the weekend on Sunday, May 21. More information, including details on each event as well as tickets, can be found at Pasowine.com.

For an updated lineup of participating wineries, go to pasowine.com/winefest/wineries/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...