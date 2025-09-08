PASO ROBLES — A new car club for Lotus owners has formed in North County, bringing together enthusiasts from Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo. The Paso Lotus Club will host monthly lunch drives to wineries and restaurants, with a focus on camaraderie and fun.

The club’s inaugural meet was held September 3, featuring a winding drive through local wine country before arriving at Pear Valley Winery for wine and charcuterie. Founding members included Dave Low (2003 Lotus Super 7); David and Mary Ellen Thomson (2024 Lotus Emira); Richard and Sandy Murray (2005 Lotus Elise); and Obie and Joy Silverwood (2024 Lotus Emira).

Lotus owners interested in joining can contact Obie Silverwood at obiesilverwood@aol.com or (559) 787-4718

Feature Image Courtesy of Obie Silverwood

