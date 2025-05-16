Celebrate spring with U-Pick bouquets, mini tours, and farm-fresh charm

SAN MIGUEL — Spring has officially sprung, and so has lavender season. Hambly Lavender Farm opened its gates for the 2025 season Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hambly family welcomes you back to the fields with Lavender U-Pick open every Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hambly Lavender Farm’s season lasts Mother’s Day through Sept. 1, with peak bloom arriving late May through July (depending on how Mother Nature feels).

Join Hambly Farms for a day of lavender-filled fun, fresh air, and unforgettable memories at their first Lavender Bloom Celebration, set during California’s peak lavender season. This exclusive event offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in a stunning sea of purple, surrounded by rolling hills, vineyards, and the calming scent of blooming lavender.

Held on Sunday, June 22, this limited-admission celebration is designed for a relaxed and intimate experience with only 100 tickets available per time slot.

Event highlights include a stroll through Hambly Farms’ vibrant lavender fields, where guests can snap stunning photos and hand-harvest their own fragrant bouquets. Visitors will be welcomed with a refreshing lavender-infused drink before enjoying live music by singer-songwriter Emily Smith, whose melodies provide the perfect backdrop to the serene surroundings. Mini guided walks with lavender farmer and owner Milton Hambly offer insight into regenerative farming practices and the journey of lavender from field to finished product.

Guests can also observe a live lavender distillation demo and explore creative “Make & Take” activities available for purchase, including a lavender field watercolor magnet kit and a “Grow Your Own Lavender” station hosted by Dessie of DW Farms. The on-site Farm Store features a curated selection of estate-made lavender goods, while Chef Candice offers pre-ordered gourmet boxed lunches or charcuterie, crafted with seasonal ingredients and available for picnic-style dining with vineyard views. Lunch orders must be placed at the time of ticket purchase by June 10.

Whether you’re a seasoned lavender lover or planning your first visit, Hambly Farms offers a peaceful escape, a chance to learn about regenerative farming, and a truly memorable experience surrounded by the aromas and brilliance of blooming lavender.

Come see why lavender season is our favorite time of year — join them starting on May 11 to kick the season off right. Hambly Lavender Farm is a family-owned-and-operated lavender farm utilizing regenerative farming practices.

“In addition to offering a relaxing, stress reducing space — we offer an experience you and your guests will remember long after your visit ends”, says Gina Hambly.

To plan your trip to the farm visit HamblyFarms.com

Feature Image: Milton Hambly gives a group a tour of the lavender farm. Photo by Brittany App

