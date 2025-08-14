Event blends gourmet food, fine wine, and competition while honoring artist Ken Gouff and supporting local student scholarships

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Rotary Club once again delivered an evening of food, wine, and competitive fun at its 26th Annual Winemakers’ Cookoff, held Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Paso Robles Event Center. Guests enjoyed an array of gourmet dishes paired with local wines and craft beers while helping raise funds for the Rotary’s Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund.

The long-standing event, launched nearly three decades ago by Vikki Silva and Gary Eberle, has grown into one of Paso Robles’ most beloved summer fundraisers. Over the years, it has combined culinary competition with charitable giving, helping the Rotary Club reach an impressive milestone: more than $1 million raised for local youth scholarships. This year alone, $100,000 was awarded to graduating seniors from Paso Robles High School and Liberty High School.

The Cookoff’s lively atmosphere was filled with the sounds of clinking glasses, friendly laughter, and the enticing aromas of sizzling meats, fresh seafood, and creative vegetarian offerings. Participating wineries and breweries competed in three main award categories: People’s Choice, Judges’ Award, and Professional Chef. Guests were encouraged to cast their ballots for favorite dishes, while professional judges evaluated entries based on food-and-wine pairing excellence.

“I can’t believe how many people came up to me and said, ‘this is our favorite event. We don’t care if we go to anything else the whole year. This is the one that we don’t want to miss,’” Silva told Paso Robles Press (PRP).

Silva tells Paso Robles Press that around 1,000 people were in attendance this year. Part of the increase was thanks to an influx of wineries wanting to participate, going from 20 wineries last year to 31 this year. While final numbers are in the works, Silva is hopeful that they will once again meet their quota, allowing them to hand out another $100,000 in scholarships next year.

Of the increase in participating wineries, Silva says, “People wanted to get out and get their name out there and make sure people know they’re still there. But I mean, we have a certain core group of [wineries] like Eberly Wineries, who are there every single year … Hoyt Winery’s been a great supporter. Derby Winery has been a great supporter.”

Keeping with tradition, wineries often tried to win voters over with playful “bribes” — from extra pours to sweet treats — adding a fun and competitive edge to the evening.

This year’s winners were:

People’s Choice

1st Place: Daou

2nd Place: Derby Wine Estates

3rd Place: Eberle Winery

Honorable Mention: Hoyt Family Vineyards

Judges’ Award

1st Place: Sextant

2nd Place: Bovino Vineyards

3rd Place: J. Lohr

Honorable Mention: Ecluse

Professional Chef

1st Place: Vina Robles

2nd Place: Bianchi

3rd Place: Cal Coast Brewing

Honorable Mention: Ancient Peaks

Spirit Award

1st Place: Hoyt Family Vineyards

2nd Place: Derby Wine Estates

3rd Place: My Favorite Neighbor

This year’s competition featured an impressive roster of wineries and breweries, including Bianchi, Bovino Vineyards, Calcareous, CaliPaso Winery and Villa, Derby Wine Estates, Dubost, Eberle Winery, Ecluse, Hope Family Wine, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Opolo, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Sextant, Vinyl Vineyards, and Cal Coast Brewing. Attendees indulged in everything from perfectly seared lamb chops to artisan sliders, seafood ceviche, gourmet tacos, and decadent desserts.

This August’s Winemakers’ Cookoff had one special artist’s memory at its forefront. Ken Gouff — a talented artist, dedicated public servant, and lifelong Central Coast resident — was the creative force behind the beloved artwork for Paso Robles’ Winemakers’ Cookoff. A successful cartoonist with a warm sense of humor, his detailed illustrations captured the spirit of community events and became an iconic part of the Cookoff tradition. A former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper, California Highway Patrol officer, and devoted Scout leader honored with the prestigious Silver Beaver Award, Gouff turned his focus after retirement to art, family, and local history. Entirely self-taught, he worked in oils, watercolors, and pencil, creating logos, book illustrations, and program covers for numerous local events. His love for the outdoors and keen attention to detail gave his work a distinctive and recognizable style. Today, his art remains a lasting part of his legacy — one defined by service, creativity, and a deep love for the Central Coast community he enriched throughout his life.

While the food and wine may have taken center stage, the heart of the Winemakers’ Cookoff is its mission: funding scholarships for local students. Since its founding in 1924, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles has lived by its motto, “Service Above Self,” supporting both local and global causes.

“I’m pleased the way the event turned out. It was really a nice event. The important thing is we want to put on an event [where] people have fun,” Silva shared. “They definitely were having fun. People were having a good time. Of course, they get a slice of Madonna Inn cake. That improves some people’s moods too.”

Locally, the club has provided financial and volunteer support to organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America Troops 60 and 160, the Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, the Children’s Museum, Paso Robles Youth Arts, and the Pioneer Museum. The Cookoff, along with other fundraisers like the Annual Rotary Golf Tournament, plays a crucial role in sustaining these efforts.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, visit pasoroblesrotary.org

Feature Image by Derek Luff/PRP

