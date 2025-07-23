Annual event at Hunter Ranch fuels Must! Charities’ mission, uniting wine lovers and golfers in a powerful show of community generosity

PASO ROBLES — Community generosity was on full display at the 2025 Austin Hope Charity Golf Tournament, where more than $160,000 was raised to benefit Must! Charities’ mission of strengthening the greater Paso Robles wine region by supporting local nonprofits with resources, tools, and leadership development. Hosted at Hunter Ranch Golf Course and led by Austin Hope and the dedicated team at Hope Family Wines, this annual event continues to grow in scale, energy, purpose, and community spirit.

Held each May to kick off Paso Wine Festival Weekend, the tournament has become one of the most anticipated charity events of the year. It routinely sells out, a testament to the incredible experience the Hope Family Wines team creates and the purpose that fuels it. What began as a fun day of community camaraderie now draws supporters from across the state and beyond, all rallying behind the power of collective giving to drive measurable change in the region.

“This tournament keeps getting bigger and better, just like Paso Robles,” Hope said. “It’s a testament to what makes our region special — heart, togetherness, and a drive to help others. Every single person who tees off with us makes a difference through the work of Must! Charities.”

As always, Must! Charities hosted an unforgettable experience at their signature sponsored hole. For 2025, Hole #1 was transformed into a full-blown disco, complete with music, lights, and dance-floor energy — made possible by generous local partners including The Sign Place, Scout Rental Co, Smile and Wave Music, Kramer Events, Draping by Kim, Alpha Lit, and Boo Boo Records.

“This tournament is so much more than a day on the green,” said Becky Gray, executive director of Must! Charities. “It’s a labor of love by the Hope Family Wines team; they pour their hearts into every detail, and it shows. Their efforts, combined with the generosity of the players and sponsors, turn a fun event into a powerful catalyst for community change.”

With plans already underway for 2026, the Austin Hope Charity Golf Tournament continues to set the gold standard for philanthropic events in the region, uniting wine lovers, golf enthusiasts, and changemakers alike.

About Must! Charities:

Must! Charities is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the model of philanthropy. By uniting donors, pooling resources, and investing strategically in our region while empowering nonprofits and educating our community. From the outset, Must! Charities made a bold promise. 100% of donations from the community would be used exclusively to directly fund the projects that we support. This unique stance has been at the core of our mission since the beginning, and is something we remain fully committed to as Must! continues to grow. Must! overhead is provided by an umbrella of funding sources called ‘Must! Roots.’ These funds are kept completely separate from traditional community donations. Learn more at mustcharities.org

Feature Image: Members of the Hope family hold up a big check signifying the over $160,000 the Austin Hope Charity Golf Tournament raised to benefit Must! Charities. Contributed photo

