PASO ROBLES — The Almond Country Quilt Guild invites the public to an afternoon of warmth, creativity, and community impact at their Annual Charity Live Auction and Boutique, taking place Saturday, November 1, from 1 to 4 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles.

This annual event features handcrafted quilts, one-of-a-kind textile art, gift-worthy boutique items, and live auction bidding in support of two vital Central Coast nonprofits: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of San Luis Obispo County and Honor Flight of the Central Coast.

Proceeds from the event will help CASA train volunteer advocates to support children in foster care, and help Honor Flight send local veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials with dignity and respect.

“We are deeply honored to be chosen as a beneficiary of this heartfelt event,” said Katrina Cathcart, Development Director of CASA of San Luis Obispo County. “It’s touching to see a community stitch together their creativity and compassion to support children navigating incredibly difficult journeys.”

Bear McGill, Director of Honor Flight of the Central Coast, shared similar sentiments: “Every quilt, every dollar raised, brings us closer to giving more veterans the experience of a lifetime. We’re humbled by the Guild’s support and encourage the public to attend this event that celebrates both patriotism and community spirit.”

Guests can enjoy refreshments and early holiday shopping while supporting these local life-changing causes. The auction promises lively bidding on heirloom-quality quilts and other treasures made with love by Guild members.

To preview auction items or make a donation, visit almondcountryquilters.org

Like this: Like Loading...