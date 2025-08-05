Pre-orders required by August 11 for one-day-only event

PASO ROBLES — Paso Roblans can experience a true taste of New York City — kosher style — without leaving town, as Chabad of Paso Robles Jewish Center presents a one-day-only Kosher New York Deli Pop-Up on Monday, August 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.

This limited-time event brings the nostalgic flavors of a classic Jewish deli straight to the Central Coast, offering two sandwich options: a juicy pastrami on rye and a savory corned beef on rye, each stacked with a half-pound of premium kosher deli meat.

Every meal is served with all the traditional trimmings — a sour pickle, 8 oz. of creamy coleslaw, a potato knish, sweet rugelach, and a can of Dr. Brown’s soda — for the full deli experience.

Meals must be pre-ordered by Monday, August 11 at chabadpaso.com/deli

No walk-up orders will be accepted.

Don’t miss your chance to savor a true New York-style deli meal — kosher and delicious — right here in Paso Robles.

About Chabad of Paso Robles

Chabad of Paso Robles provides Jewish education, outreach, and community programs for people of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of observance throughout North San Luis Obispo County. For more information, visit chabadpaso.com

