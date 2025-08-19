PASO ROBLES — The Pioneer Day Committee is accepting entry forms for the 95th Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade. Entries range from antique tractors and horse-drawn wagons to marching bands, mounted equestrian groups, school and youth groups, church groups, community and civic groups, floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and more. This year’s float theme is “The 95th Pioneer Playlist.” Float entries are encouraged to represent the theme in their float decorations, and the best depiction of the theme will win a cash prize of $500. Entry forms are available online at pasoroblespioneerday.org/parade to fill out online.

The Pioneer Day Parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, in downtown Paso Robles. The parade route starts at 16th and Spring Street and continues surrounding the Paso Robles City Park and ends on 16th and Pine Street. Following the Parade will be the annual bean feed, whiskerino contest, horseshoe pitching contest, antique equipment display parked alongside the park, as well as down at the Pioneer Museum with tractor demonstrations, and an old gas engine show. The Pioneer Day games and the gymkhana continue at the Paso Robles Events Center, with fun games such as hay hurdles, tractor tire races, tractor stake race, and antique car potato races. A day filled with fun activities for the whole family.

For more information, visit pasoroblespioneerday.org

