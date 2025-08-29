PASO ROBLES — Food and art will take center stage in downtown Paso Robles on Saturday, Sept. 20 with the return of the 27th Annual Taste of Downtown and the 20th Annual Arte de Tiza.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Taste of Downtown ticket holders will enjoy samples from 36 local restaurants, wineries, and a brewery — all located within a few blocks of the downtown City Park. Tickets are $50 (plus a small service fee), with proceeds benefiting the Paso Robles Main Street Association’s free holiday events. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 at my805tix.com

Meanwhile, Arte de Tiza, hosted by the Paso Robles Art Association, will transform Pine Street sidewalks (between 11th and 12th streets) into a colorful chalk-art gallery. Artists will begin their work at 8 a.m., offering spectators a chance to watch the murals come to life throughout the day.

For more information, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org or call the Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.

